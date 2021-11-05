Death toll from landslide in Colombia rises to 17

Bogota [Colombia], November 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from a landslide in southwestern Colombia has risen to 17, the country's disaster relief agency said on Friday.



The death toll previously stood at 14.

"The movement of the ground layers led to the death of 17 people, 8 injured, of whom 7 have already been released from the hospitals," a statement on Twitter said.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday in the outskirts of the town of Mallama in the department of Narino after heavy rains. (ANI/Sputnik)

