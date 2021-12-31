Death toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines exceeds 400

Manila [Philippines], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of deaths from typhoon Rai (also known as Odette) in the Philippines has reached 405, and 82 people are still missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday.

The previous death toll was 389, and the number of missing stood at 64.



To date, 1,147 people have been injured as a result of the national calamity, and over 500,000 people have been displaced, according to NDRRMC.

The region of Central Visayas, where the typhoon claimed 220 lives and wounded 508 people, has been affected the most.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on December 16, becoming one of the deadliest in the country's recent history. (ANI/Sputnik)

