Death toll in Philippine plane crash rises to 45

Manila [Philippines], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll in Sunday's plane crash of a Philippine military plane in the southwest of the country rose to 45, CNN Philippines broadcaster reported citing the country's defense ministry.



Out of these 45, 42 died on board of the plane, and three more on the ground. The rescue operation continues, and 42 people were found alive.

The plane crashed on the island of Jolo while trying to land as it missed the runway, media reported earlier in the day. (ANI/Sputnik)

