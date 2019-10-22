Demonstrators run as a riot police water cannon sprays water during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago
Demonstrators run as a riot police water cannon sprays water during a protest against Chile's state economic model in Santiago

Death toll rises to 11 after weekend of violent protests in Chile

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 07:05 IST

Santiago [Chile], Oct 22 (ANI): At least 11 people have died in Chile, according to the mayor of the Chilean capital, as protests and violence continued to mar the Latin American country during the weekend.
Quoting Mayor Karla Rubilar, CNN reported that eight people died on Sunday (local time), the most deadly day in a week of demonstrations over a proposed public transport ticket price increase.
Many of the deaths have occurred during looting when supermarkets were set on fire, the mayor said.
The unrest has widened to reflect anger over living costs and inequality and entered the seventh day on Sunday despite President Sebastian Pinera's announcement to suspend subway fare hike plans in the weekend.
"We are at war with a powerful enemy, relentless, that does respect anyone or anything," Pinera was quoted as saying.
With a state of emergency already in place, schools in the Santiago metropolitan region have been asked to remain closed on Monday (local time), Rubilar announced.
She said, "We are trying to bring back peace to the people," adding that "we received your message, but in order to carry it out we need to dialogue in peace."
Chilean airline LATAM Airlines Group said in a statement it had cancelled over 200 flights between Sunday evening and Monday morning local time, affecting international and domestic flights.
Meanwhile, Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights and two-time Chilean President, on Monday urged the government to work with "all sectors of society to find a solution" which would "address the grievances of the population."
"I also urge all those planning to take part in protests later today and going forward, to do so peacefully," she said in a statement on Monday.
"There needs to be open and sincere dialogue by all actors concerned to help resolve this situation, including a profound examination of the wide range of socio-economic issues underlying the current crisis," Bachelet added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 06:29 IST

British Speaker blocks new vote on Johnson's Brexit deal

London [UK], Oct 22 (ANI): Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow on Monday (local time) blocked the government's attempt to organise a new vote on the recently renegotiated Brexit deal in the British Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:55 IST

Benjamin Netanyahu gives up effort to form new government

Tel Aviv [Israel], Oct 22 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) announced that he is giving up on efforts to form a new government after failing to form a coalition following an inconclusive parliamentary election last month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 05:34 IST

US, India best situated to grow together on strategic issues,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger on Monday said that the United States and India are best suited to grow together on strategic issues like security and economic evolution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:29 IST

Canadians head to polls, Trudeau fights to retain power in tight...

Ottawa [Canada], Oct 22 (ANI): Canadians headed to polls on Monday (local time) to vote in a tight race being seen as a litmus test for the leadership of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 04:26 IST

Kovind visits Buddhist temple in Tokyo, plants sapling of Bodhi...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 22 (ANI): Upon his arrival in Japan on late Monday on the second leg of the East Asia visit, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Tsukiji Hongwanji, a Buddhist temple located in the Tsukiji district of Tokyo, and also planted a sapling of the Bodhi tree from India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:54 IST

Imran Khan 'incapable' of completing his term: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan "has no capability" to complete his term.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 02:14 IST

Pak: Nawaz Sharif shifted to hospital after deterioration in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 22 (ANI): Ousted prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was shifted to hospital on Monday after his health conditions drastically deteriorated due to "critically" low platelet count.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 23:14 IST

PM Modi meets USISPF members, highlights steps taken to improve...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the steps taken by his government to improve the ease of doing business in the country including the reduction of corporate tax and labour reforms during his meeting with members of US India Strategic Partnership Fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:19 IST

World will suffer badly if nothing is done to stop persecution...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on Monday reminded leaders from across the globe that the world will 'suffer badly' if nothing is done to stop the persecution of the religious minorities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Opposition on specific issues is consistent, says French...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): In what could be termed as a first French official reaction on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision to retain Pakistan in its grey list over the issue of terror funding, Emmanuel Lenain, French Ambassador to India, said on Monday that "opposition on speci

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:23 IST

US calls on India, Pak to maintain peace, stability along LoC

Washington DC [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The United States on Monday called on India and Pakistan to "prevent cross-border terrorism" and maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 19:50 IST

Don't see any major difficulty in resolving trade disputes with...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that he does not see any "insuperable obstacle" in resolving trade disputes with the United States given the strong relationship between the two countries and opined that the trade numbers between the two nations

Read More
iocl