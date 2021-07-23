Deeply concerned about unilateral steps on Varosha contrary to UNSC resolutions, says Tirumurti

New York [US], July 22 (ANI): Permanent Representative of India to United Nations TS Tirumurti on Wednesday expressed concern about the transfer of parts of a coastal town of Varosha to Turkish Cypriot control.

This comes as Turkey plans to partially reopen the fenced-off town in the Cypriot city of Famagusta for further resettlement.

The decision has met with rebuke from the Greek Cypriots, who accused Turkey of organising a land grab. Other countries have also expressed concerns regarding Turkey's intention to reopen and resettle an area constituting some 3.4 per cent of Varosha.

Taking to Twitter, ambassador Tirumurti said that Cypriot-led and Cypriot-owned processes should be the basis for decisions in the region.

"In UNSC today on Cyprus and UN in Cyprus, I said: Deeply concerned on unilateral steps on Varosha contrary to UNSC resolutions; Council's Presidential Statement of October 2020 not adhered to; Cypriot-led, Cypriot-owned process on 'bi-zonal bi-communal federation' should be the basis," Tirumurti tweeted.

UK Foreign Office on Tuesday said that Turkey's move "runs contrary to UNSC resolutions and to the Security Council Presidential Statement of 8 October 2020 which called for Turkey to halt and reverse its actions in Varosha."

The Turkish Cypriot authorities, according to Sputnik said that the real estate in the recently opened Varosha quarter of the city of Famagusta could be returned to owners. This announcement came during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the island.

The tourist quarter has been closed to the public since the 1974 war. Currently, Varosha is protected by a 1984 UN Security Council resolution. (ANI)









