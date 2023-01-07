Delegates arrive in Indore for 17th Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas, city decked up to welcome Indian diaspora

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): The cleanest city of India, Indore is geared up to host the 17th edition of the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas 2023 (PBD) Convention that is scheduled to be held from tomorrow here. Delegates from various countries including Australia and Mauritius arrived at the airport today to participate in the convention.

Zeneta Mazcarenhas, Australian Member of Parliament (MP) who arrived at the airport today will be the guest of honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Sunday which will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mauritius, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development of Mauritius and Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, Minister of Health and Wellness of Mauritius today too arrived here for attending the convention.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also arrived at the Indore airport.



In partnership with the Madhya Pradesh Government, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized from January 8 to 10 with the theme of this PBD Convention being "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal".

Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for the PBD Convention.

On January 9, the PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will feature addresses by the Chief Guest Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and the Special Guest of Honour, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon'ble President of the Republic of Suriname.

On January 10, President Droupadi Murmu will present the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman awards to 27 recipients chosen for their contributions in fields such as education, science and business and services to the community in their country.

The PBD convention is being organised in person after a gap of four years as the previous edition was held virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)