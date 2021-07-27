Derailment involving 18 acid tankers occurs in Namibia

Windhoek [Namibia], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Namibia's rail operator TransNamib on Tuesday confirmed that a derailment involving 18 acid tankers occurred between Otavi and Otjiwarongo, in the country's central part on the evening of July 25.

TransNamib spokesperson, Abigail Raubenheimer, said a total of seven loaded tankers did not capsize, while 11 tankers capsized.

"No injuries occurred but spillage from two of the tankers was detected," she said, adding that TransNamib immediately activated its emergency response plan when the incident occurred and the area has been cordoned off.



"At this time the cause of the derailment is unknown and subject to further investigation," she added.

Meanwhile, Raubenheimer said TransNamib expects the repairs to take approximately a week before train service operations on the line can recommence.

"We sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience caused and remain thankful for your continued support," she concluded. (ANI/Xinhua)

