Despite COVID-19 pandemic, India and UAE continued to work closely together: Shringla

Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that India and UAE have continued to work closely together despite the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that both the countries have gone through the most devastating crisis that the world has faced since second world war.

"We have gone through a very severe crisis, the most devastating crisis that the world has faced since the second world war. Millions have died, millions of others have lost their livelihoods. As we slowly revert to normalcy and the businesses slowly revived. This is a good time to sit back and see that what is the opportunity before us what needs to be done and what more can both our governments to take that vital economic partnership forward," Shringla said in Dubai.

The Foreign Secretary was attending India Global Forum 2021, a two-day event hosted at Taj Dubai that began today.

"Despite COVID-19 pandemic, India and UAE have continued to work closely together. During the first lockdown, a number of our community members were extended the fullest support and we are grateful for that," Shringla said.

Highlighting India effort during the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary said: "We also made sure that the supply chains continue to move that we continue to cater to UAE to both health and food security. This partnership is one that is based on these vital aspects that are important for our countries and our peoples."



Furthermore, he said that the UAE has continued to work on the Dubai Expo despite the pandemic.

"The UAE has continued to work on the Dubai Expo despite the pandemic. Today, Dubai Expo is a world event and one in which we (India) have given a lot of importance. Many of our chief ministers come down in that regard and we will continue to see more and more footfalls in that pavilion as we go along," he added.

Speaking about the investment and trade ties, Shringla said the trade between India and UAE has been growing at a steady rate.

"We already have significant trade exchangers --17 to 18 billion dollars. These have been growing at a steady rate. And we have to look at how we can develop new areas of cooperation that can help us take that forward," he said.

"We are now looking at an enhanced partnership that includes cutting edge technologies, financing in terms of investments. But also specific financing into the world of technology," Shringla added. (ANI)

