Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Business Forum in Brasilia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Business Forum in Brasilia

Despite recession, BRICS nations contribute to half of global economic development: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:52 IST

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) said despite a global recession, member nations of the BRICS forum, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, contribute to almost half of the world's economic development.
"BRICS nations contribute 50 per cent of the economic development of the world. Despite the global recession, BRICS nations have contributed to economic development and brought crores of people out of poverty. New avenues have also been reached in the field of technology and innovation," Prime Minister Narendra Modi at BRICS Business Forum in Brasilia.
While addressing the crowd, the Prime Minister also stated that an easier intra-BRICS business will contribute to a faster flow of exports and imports between the countries.
He said that the "diversity between our member nations is another important factor" that can contribute to boosting trade ties. For example, the Prime Minister added that if one country has enhanced technology then the other has an abundance of raw material to sustain that technology.
"Therefore, I request all the member nations to chalk out the details so that we can invest into joint ventures by the next BRICS summit," Modi added.
Meanwhile, welcoming the decision of the Brazilian President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens, the dignitary said, "I thank the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro for the decision to give Indians visa-free entry in the country."
BRICS nations should further deliberate on a social security agreement, the Prime Minister noted in his concluding remarks at the forum.
A large business delegation from India addressed the BRICS Business Forum along with other countries earlier today.
The Prime Minister arrived in the Brazil capital earlier today on a two-day visit to attend the 11th BRICS summit being held at the South American country from today.
Following a packed schedule the next day, on November 14, Modi, along with other world leaders, will attend a closed-door BRICS session wherein discussions will focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world.
This will be followed by the BRICS Plenary Session where the leaders will discuss the intra-BRICS cooperation for the economic development of BRICS societies.
"I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation. Our business and industry play an important role in Intra-BRICS ties. I will be addressing BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank," the Prime Minister said in a statement released prior to his departure for Brazil on Tuesday.
Thereafter, all BRICS leaders will meet BRICS Business Council during which the Chairman of the Brazilian BRICS Business Council will submit his report. There will also be another report submitted by the president of the new Development Bank. A BRICS Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on trade and investment promotion agencies is also expected to be signed.
In the conclusion of the summit, leaders are expected to issue a joint declaration.
BRICS brings together five major emerging economies comprising 42 per cent of the world's population, having 23 per cent of the global GDP and around 17 per cent of the share and world trade.
This year the joint working group on counter-terrorism has decided to constitute five sub-working groups on counterterrorism in the following areas. Terrorist financing, use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, countering radicalisation, issue of foreign terrorist fighters and capacity-building, the MEA said in a statement.
In the area of counter-terrorism, India has taken the lead over the years to galvanise BRICS. It has worked closely within BRICS to not only take a strong stand against terrorism but also to bring about focused consultations on specific aspects related to terrorism.
It is expected that India will chair the subgroup on use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, it added.
Through a network of high level and working group meetings, the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably to include issues of mutual concern. In the run-up to the summit, several ministerial meetings in different sectors have already taken place. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 04:51 IST

Trump ignores impeachment drama at Capitol Hill, welcomes...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Ignoring the high-stake drama at a Democratic-led impeachment proceeding, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the White House saying, "we've been friends for a long time."

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:53 IST

India US to hold 2nd round of 2+2 dialogue on Dec 18

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The second round of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the United States will take place on December 18.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 02:04 IST

Xi, in Brazil, invites Modi for 3rd informal summit between India, China

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral talks with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit here, wherein the Chinese President invited the former for the third informal summit in China in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Modi, Putin review India-Russia bilateral ties in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (local time) reviewed the progress made in the bilateral relationship between India and Russia since the former's visit to Vladivostok in September.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:42 IST

Modi meets Bolsonaro in Brazil, invites him to attend Republic...

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Wednesday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with Jair Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS summit here, extended an invitation for the Brazilian President to attend India's Republic Day ceremony next year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:27 IST

PM Modi boosts India-Russia ties with President Putin in Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], Nov 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of BRICS summit here and discussed ways to further boost the ties between India and Russia.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar meets Syrian leader Mohsen Bilal, says committed to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): India on Wednesday said it is strongly committed to strengthening ties with Syria.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:52 IST

Jaishankar urges Indian consulate in Atlanta to look into...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday urged Indian consulate in Atlanta to "urgently look" into the killing of 21-year-old Indian national in Mississippi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:46 IST

US believes Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribe to close Burisma case

Washington [US], Nov 13 (ANI): A top US diplomat testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday said that the US believed Ukrainian prosecutors accepted bribes to close an investigation into Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:09 IST

Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army:...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Pakistan president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army in Kashmir and touted as 'heroes'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:42 IST

Vulnerable group in Nepal finds home through India initiative

Gorkha [Nepal], Nov 13 (ANI): It has just been some months that Rana Maya Jabara (JBR) had shifted to her new house in the main area of Gorkha Bazaar. Her earlier house, which stood tall in the city, was damaged by the devastating earthquake in April 2015.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:44 IST

Pak govt gives Nawaz Sharif 'one-time permission' to travel abroad

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 13 (ANI): The Pakistani government on Wednesday declined Nawaz Sharif's demand to leave the country without any conditions for medical treatment, saying that the former prime minister will be given a "one-time" permission to travel for a period of four weeks.

Read More
iocl