Diwali celebrations held at Indian embassy in Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], November 5 (ANI): India's rich cultural heritage was displayed during Diwali celebrations in Antananarivo, the Embassy of India in Antananarivo informed on Friday.

The Indian Embassy, in a statement, said that the event was attended by Herimanana Razafimahefa, the President of the Senate of Madagascar, Ministers of Agriculture, and Public Security, Ambassadors of various countries, senior members of the Malagasy Government and members of the Indian diaspora.

The event began with the lighting of lamps by the President of the Senate, Ministers and Ambassadors and the President of the Hindu Samaj and Ambassador Abhay Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Abhay Kumar highlighted the meaning and spiritual significance of the festival of light, the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair.





Ambassador also highlighted the various celebrations being undertaken by the Embassy under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence and conveyed the historic achievement of 1 billion USD milestone cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India, emphasising that the milestone was achieved in just about nine months since the start of the vaccination drive.

Herimanana Razafimahefa, President of the Senate speaking on the occasion said that India and Madagascar are brotherly countries and he is very happy to join in Diwali celebrations.

On this occasion, Sanjeev Hematlal, President of the Hindu Samaj announced 100 million Malagasy Ariary (~27,000 USD) towards welfare of the people suffering from drought in South Madagascar, which was warmly welcomed by the President of the Senate of Madagacsar.

Two short Diwali videos were also shown during the event followed by a traditional dance performance. (ANI)

