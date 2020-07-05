DNA samples collected from 10 people arrested over security law: Hong Kong Police

Hong Kong, July 4 (ANI): DNA samples were collected from 10 people arrested over the controversial national security law on July 1, confirmed Hong Kong Police.

Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu said that the officers acted lawfully, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).

"When police officers are investigating a criminal case and they think collecting some samples will be helpful for investigating the cases and provide evidence to prove some crimes, then they can exercise such power," Lee was quoted as saying after a radio show on Saturday.

A Force spokesperson told the SCMP that 10 people were arrested for inciting commission of subversion.

"(The samples) were taken from those arrested persons to confirm or disprove the commission of the offence by that persons," the spokesperson said.

The draconian national security law makes no reference to collecting DNA samples.

According to the new law, arson and vandalising public transport with an intent to intimidate the Hong Kong government or Chinese government for political purposes will constitute acts of terrorism, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The law also states that certain national security cases will be held behind closed doors without juries in Hong Kong if they contained state secrets, although the verdict and eventual judgments would be made public.

As per the new law, Beijing will be setting up an office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, with personnel dispatched from relevant Chinese security agencies.

According to the police, at least six of the arrested were in possession of flags and fliers advocating independence for Hong Kong. (ANI)