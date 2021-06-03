Dominica LoP Lennox Linton joins Chetan Choksi in court amid case hearing: Reports

Roseau [Dominica], June 3 (ANI): Amid rumours of alleged connection between fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's brother and Dominica's LoP, country's opposition leader Lennox Linton was spotted inside the courtroom with Chetan Chinubhai Choksi during the hearing of Mehul Choksi in the High Court of Justice, confirmed Associates Times.

Although lawyer of Mehul Choksi, Vijay Aggarwal refuted the reports of Chetan Chinubhai Choksi being connected with LoP and said that reports about fugitive diamantaire's brother promising election funding to Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul's abduction theory are a lie.

In an unlikely situation, Lennox Linton joined Chetan Chinubhai Choksi after claiming that he has no association with any of the family or friends of Mehul Choksi. Rubbishing the claims of Opposition Leader, Associates Times confirmed his presence in the courtroom from 9 AM to about 2 PM during the entire hearing of the case.

During the hearing, Dominican Judge Bernie Stephenson said that Indian fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi must answer the illegal entry charges into Dominica in Magistrates court.



A High Court ruled moments ago that Mehul Choksi be brought before a local magistrate, reported Antigua News Room. Choksi was charged with illegal entry by Justice Bernie Stephenson in Dominica, he was never brought before the court.

The matter was brought before the court on Monday and after deliberations for just over 3 hours, the judge ruled that the application of habeas corpus be adjourned until 9 am Thursday, reported Antigua News Room.

Mehul Choksi is currently at the China Friendship Hospital. He came to the court on a wheelchair.

Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. Mehul Choksi fled the country was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in January 2018. He is involved in a legal battle to prevent his extradition to India.

Antigua police launched a manhunt for Mehul Choksi last month after his lawyer said that family members were worried as Mehul Choksi was missing. He was apprehended in Dominica and is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the country. (ANI)

