Dominica PM dismisses claims of plot to abduct Mehul Choksi from Antigua

Roseau [Dominica], July 3 (ANI): Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has dismissed the claims that his government was involved in the alleged abduction of fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda.

Dominica PM said his government will allow the court to carry out its process regarding Choksi and gave the assurance that his rights will be respected, Antigua News Room reported, citing Dominica News Online.

Skerrit also refuted the allegations of a plot between the Indian and the Dominican government to abduct Choksi from Antigua, where he was staying since 2018 as a citizen, after fleeing from India.

"To say that the government of Dominica and the government of Antigua along with India colluded in any way, give me a break, that's total nonsense. We don't get involved ourselves in those kinds of activities, those practices, not at all. I mean that is absurd and we reject it and it is unfortunate that anybody would want to propagate this unsubstantiated claim by a gentleman who is before the courts," Skerrit was quoted as saying by Dominica News Online.

Choksi, who is currently in Dominica facing trial, went missing from Antigua on May 23 and was caught on charges of illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India.

Choksi's team has been claiming that he belongs to Antigua as he acquired citizenship of that island in 2018. Meanwhile, Indian authorities told the Dominica High Court in their affidavit that Choksi is an Indian citizen and noted that he is erroneously claiming renunciation of citizenship under the Citizenship Act, 1955.

The 62-year-old Choksi is wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank case. (ANI)