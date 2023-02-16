EAM Jaishankar calls World Hindi Conference "celebration of culture"

Nadi [Fiji], February 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday called the World Hindi Conference a "celebration of culture." Speaking at the World Hindi Conference, Jaishankar stated they are here to "celebrate the right kind of globalization."

"A celebration of culture. But we are here to celebrate globalization. We are here to celebrate the right kind of globalization, one which is not used for domination, but which is a partnership of people where we deal with each other, where we mix with each other, where we gain from each other. And it is today, for many of us, when we see the confluence of cultures on this island, it is very much for us, a validation of the world ahead of us," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Fiji authorities for co-hosting the World Hindi Conference.

Notably, Jaishankar is on an official visit to Fiji to attend the World Hindi Conference in Fiji.

"Once again, I thank the authorities in Fiji, your government specifically Prime Minister, for giving us a chance, because for many of us, including me, it's our first visit to this country. And I am very convinced that for most of us, it will not be the last," Jaishankar said.

He said that tomorrow he will travel to Suva and hold meetings with Fiji leadership.

"Tomorrow, I journey to Suva, to hold official discussions with the government of Fiji. And the message that I will take there is from Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees the Indo-Pacific today as an arena of vital interests for India and for us, when we look at the Indo-Pacific, Fiji occupies a very notable place," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government wants to take his relationship with Fiji to a higher level.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said, "So I wish to assure you, Prime Minister, that Mr Modi's government would like to take its relationship with Fiji to a higher level. That is the remedy that I carry as foreign minister. So I not only look forward to a wonderful conference on Hindi, but also an opportunity to really raise the quality and substance of our relationship.

He further said, "So, once again, on behalf of all my fellow delegates, I would like to express my most sincere thanks for making us feel so comfortable here that really, there are few words that can express it truly, from the bottom of our hearts, a very, very big thank you valuable."



At the same event, Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said that the local cultural dancers in Fiji are almost as good as the dancers who performed in the event. Rabuka said that he asked the Foreign Minister, if the dancers were from India or from Fiji.

Fiji PM said, "Our local Indian cultural dances are almost as good as these. And this year, ladies and gentlemen, the government that I lead will celebrate the first official public holiday to remember and pay our respects and acknowledge the great contribution that the Gurmatiers have performed, have sacrificed, have given to these small islands of Fiji."

He further said, "And that is to express our gratitude, our thanks, our vina kavakala to you all for coming here. It just coincides with the first year when we will celebrate the guillermetears and their contribution to Fiji.

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka recalled his stay in India for one year. He called language the ability or the vocal way they communicate. He said that Hindi language is spoken in many countries of the world, including Zimbabwe, Russia and Poland.

"I was in India, one year, in the 1979, I was studying at the Defense of South College of India in Wellington, Tamil Nadu. I was there for one year with my wife who was here with me tonight. We really enjoyed that very much. Language is the ability or the vocal way we communicate. And thank you for coming to Fiji to hold your twelve international conference," Sitiveni Rabuka said.

He further said, "Tomorrow morning he will be at state house where president lives and works and they will together switch on the whole building powered by the solar system kindly donated by your government. The Hindi language is spoken in many countries of the World Zimbabwe, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Russia, Poland, the Netherlands and most of you who are here have come from all those places Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Trinidad and Tobacco, Egypt, Croatia, Bulgaria, Lebanon."



In his remarks, Fiji PM said, "According to statistics, 577.8 million people internationally converse in Hindi. When we were in Tamil Nadu in Wellington, all the students on the course on that defence services tough college course spoke in English because the Indian students themselves could not understand each other. That is the significance of language. It's the mode of communication where one can get his or her message across to another person.

Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka said that the business committee has allowed Hindi and Fijian to be spoken in parliament. He expressed hope that the World Hindi Conference will drive hope home to all Hindi Speakers in the world the importance of speaking in own language.

"Fortunately for us in Fiji, the business committee two weeks ago allowed Hindi and Fijian to be spoken in our parliament. I hope this conference will drive hope home to all Hindi speakers in the world the importance of conveying this message to future generations there's nothing to be ashamed about when you speak your own language," Fiji PM said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan launched books during the World Hindi Conference, which is being co-hosted by the Fiji government and the Ministry of External Affairs. World Hindi Conference is being held from February 15-17. (ANI)

