EAM Jaishankar co-chairs 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with his Jamaican counterpart

Georgetown [Guyana], April 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with his Jamaican counterpart Kamina J Smith at the CARICOM Secretariat in Guyana.

"Co-chaired 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial Meeting with Jamaican FM @kaminajsmith at @CARICOMorg HQ. Thank FM Guyana Hugh Todd for inviting us all," Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) was established by the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was signed by Barbados, Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago and came into effect on August 1, 1973. Subsequently, the other eight Caribbean territories joined CARICOM, as per CARICOM's official website.

"Appreciate perspectives of FMs of Suriname -Albert Ramdin, Kitts & Nevis- Denzil Douglas, St. Lucia- Alva Baptiste, Saint Vincent & Grenadines- Keisal Peters, Barbados- Kerrie Symmonds, Trinidad- Amery Browne, Dominica- Vince Henderson, Grenada- Joseph Andall & representatives from Belize and Bahamas," the EAM tweeted.

The EAM further wrote: "Discussed our wide-ranging sectoral cooperation, including in Trade & Economy; Agriculture & Food Security; Health & Pharma; Energy & Renewables; Infrastructure, ICT & eGovernance; Development Partnership & Capacity Building; Higher Education; Culture and P2P domains."

"Also exchanged views on vital issues of Climate Change & Disaster Resilience; Counter Terrorism; Reformed Multilateralism and closer cooperation at multilateral forums. Agreed on follow-up steps, including holding the second Joint Commission Meeting this year," he further tweeted.



Jaishankar on Friday also met with Carla Natalie Barnett, Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Guyana and exchanged views for intensifying India-CARICOM ties.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Thank Secretary General Dr Carla Natalie Barnett for the warm welcome at the @CARICOMorg."

"Congratulated her at #CARICOM50. Exchanged views for intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation."

Earlier, he also held a meeting with Suriname counterpart Albert Ramdin in Guyana and stressed on further strengthening the "age-old ties" between the two nations.

Jaishankar arrived in Guyana on Friday for a three-day visit to the country. On reaching the Guyanese capital of Georgetown, the EAM was received by Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd.

In a tweet, the External Affairs Minister wrote, "Arrived in Georgetown, Guyana to a warm reception from FM Hugh Todd. Look forward to a productive visit. "

Apart from calling on the leadership and interacting with several Ministers in Guyana, Jaishankar be co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart Hugh Hilton Todd which will entail discussions on the whole gamut of issues between the two countries. (ANI)

