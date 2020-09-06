EAM Jaishankar greets Eswatini on its Independence Day

Doha [Qatar], September 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his greeting to the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini on its independence day.

"On the Independence Day of Eswatini, my warm congratulations to FM Thuli Dladla and the Government and people of the Kingdom of Eswatini," he said in a tweet.

EAM said he was happy to note that the opening of "our High Commission in Mbabane last year has further enhanced our ties." (ANI)

