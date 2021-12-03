'Earth Anthem' penned by Indian diplomat Abhay K, translated into Somali

Mogadishu [Somalia], December 3 (ANI): 'Earth Anthem', penned in 2008 by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay K, has been translated into Somali by the Somali Academy of Science and Arts.

According to a statement, Earth Anthem (song) has been translated into over 140 languages so far. It was penned by Abhay K in 2008 in St. Petersburg, Russia and released at the Indian Council of Cultural Relation, New Delhi in 2013 on the occasion of World Environment Day.



Its lines - "United we stand as flora and fauna/united we stand as species of one Earth," - call for unity of all the species on Earth and among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It calls us to rise over our differences and unite to save our planet for future generations.

Earth Anthem was played at the United Nations to mark the 50 years of Earth Day celebrations in 2020 and was performed by the National Symphony Orchestra of Brasilia in 2018.

Over 100 poets, artists and people from different walks of life from all across the world came together to read Earth Anthem to mark Earth Day celebrations in April 2021. (ANI)

