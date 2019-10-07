Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands

South Sandwich Island [UK], Oct 07 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Bristol Island and the South Sandwich Islands in the southern Atlantic Ocean on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 17:13 (local times), was registered at a depth of 130.28 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, injuries or damage to the property due to the jolt. So far, no tsunami warning has been issued. (ANI)

