Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits Noumea, New Caledonia

New Caledonia [France], August 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck east of Noumea, New Caledonia, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 15-08-2022, 02:34:54 IST, Lat: -21.82 & Long: 171.05, Depth: 170 Km ,Location: 477km E of Noumea, New Caledonia," NCS tweeted.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude of 6.6 struck east of Noumea, New Caledonia, the NCS said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2022 04:15 IST
