Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hit Coquimbo

Coquimbo [Chile], June 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale rattled Chile's coast near the coastal city of Coquimbo, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported yet.

The quake hit an earthquake-prone area at the depth of 10 km and 51 miles (82 km) west of Coquimbo.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)