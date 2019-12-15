Mindanao [Philippines], Dec 15 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.
"Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 06:11 UTC, updates," USGS Big Quakes tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines
ANI | Updated: Dec 15, 2019 12:36 IST
