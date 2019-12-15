Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

Mindanao [Philippines], Dec 15 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.

"Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 06:11 UTC, updates," USGS Big Quakes tweeted.



No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

