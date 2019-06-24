Representative image
Representative image

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:45 IST

Banda [Indonesia], June 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in The Banda sea on Monday.
The earthquake hit at the depth of 210 km beneath the southeastern Banda Sea near the complex plate boundary between the Australia and Sunda plates on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.
The tremors were also felt in the Australian city of Darwin, reported CNN.
Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic 'Ring of Fire', an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.
In December 2004, a devastating 9.1 magnitude quake off the Sumatra island triggered strong tsunami waves in the Indian Ocean, killing over two lakh people in dozens of countries, including many in India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

