Moscow [Russia], June 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 on the Richter scale jolted the south of Mexico on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey earthquake said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca. (ANI)
Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Mexico
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2020 21:45 IST
