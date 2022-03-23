Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts French Guiana

French Guiana [France], March 23 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Cayenne city of French Guiana on Tuesday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at around 10.05 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 22-03-2022, 22:05:07 IST, Lat: 10.79 & Long: -43.46, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1174km NE of Cayenne, French Guiana," tweeted NCS.

More details are awaited. (ANI)