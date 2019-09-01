Representative image
Representative image

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Fiji Islands

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:06 IST

Suva [Fiji], Sept 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Sunday, said Indian Meteorological Department.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:24 pm (local time), stuck at the depth of 610.
Fiji is highly susceptible to regular quakes as it sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' which is one of the most seismically active regions in the world.
No casualties have been reported yet and no tsunami warning has been sounded either. (ANI)


Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:40 IST

India packs a powerful punch at Pak for raising Kashmir in...

Male (Maldives), Sept 1 (ANI): Maldives Parliament on Sunday witnessed a heated exchange of words between India and Pakistan after Islamabad attempted to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and was immediately rebuffed by New Delhi, which stated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:11 IST

Hong Kong protests: Police arrest 63 people

Hong Kong, Sept 1 (ANI): Hong Kong Police on Sunday arrested 63 people on charges of criminal damage, possessions of explosive substances and offensive weapons and illegal assembly amid ongoing protests.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:08 IST

EU-India relations have widened since BJP's rise to power in...

Brussels [Belgium] Sept 1 (ANI): The relations between the European Union and India have widened further ever since Narendra Modi's has become the Prime Minister of the country in 2014, said Henri Malosse, former President of the European Economic and Social Committee.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:36 IST

9 people killed in plane crash in the Philippines

Calamba, [Philippines], Sept 1 (Sputnik/ANI): Nine people were killed when a small plane crashed at a resort in the Philippines's city of Calamba on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 20:28 IST

Pakistan to offer consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 1 (ANI): Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in jail here on alleged spying charges will be given consular access on Monday in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, Pakistan said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 20:15 IST

India packs a strong punch at Pak for raising Kashmir in...

Male (Maldives), Sept 1 (ANI): Maldives Parliament on Sunday witnessed an ugly fight between India and Pakistan after Islamabad attempted to raise the Abrogation of Article 370 and was immediately rebuffed by New Delhi, which stated that Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:28 IST

Afghanistan: 8 killed in explosion in Farah province

Farah (Afghanistan), Sep 01 (ANI): At least eight people, including six civilians, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in Anar Dara district of Farah province on Sunday, the provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:12 IST

India is 'close, trusted friend' of Uzbekistan: Envoy

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): India is a "close and trusted friend" of Uzbekistan and both countries share fast-growing and dynamic relations, said Uzbek Ambassador Farhod Arziev here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:55 IST

Imran Khan cautions nuke war between India-Pak could've...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): Escalating his threat of a nuclear war on India, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the conflict between India and Pakistan would not be limited between the two nuclear-armed countries and could have dangerous consequences across the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:30 IST

Nepal police arrests 5 Chinese nationals for hacking ATMs

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 1 (ANI): Nepal police on Sunday arrested five Chinese nationals from Durbar Marg for allegedly being involved in the ATM card forgery.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 15:01 IST

India, Pak to hold technical talks on Kartarpur corridor on Sep 4

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sep 1 (ANI): India and Pakistan will hold another technical meeting to finalise the remaining modalities of Kartarpur corridor in the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday (September 4), sources from Pakistan told ANI.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:43 IST

'Kashmir issue cannot be resolved unless Pakistan stands at par...

Islamabad (Pakistan) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A Pakistani boy has opined that India has influenced the whole world through its economy and Pakistan stands nowhere in front of it. He asserted that Pakistan cannot solve the "Kashmir issue" unless it strengthens its economy akin India.

Read More
iocl