Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 jolts Fiji Islands

Suva [Fiji], Sept 1 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Sunday, said Indian Meteorological Department.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 9:24 pm (local time), stuck at the depth of 610.

Fiji is highly susceptible to regular quakes as it sits on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' which is one of the most seismically active regions in the world.

No casualties have been reported yet and no tsunami warning has been sounded either. (ANI)





