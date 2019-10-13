Riot police detain demonstrators during protests in Ecuador (File photo)
Riot police detain demonstrators during protests in Ecuador (File photo)

Ecuador: President Moreno puts national capital under curfew, military control

ANI | Updated: Oct 13, 2019 04:12 IST

Quito [Ecuador], Oct 13 (ANI): Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Saturday placed the national capital under curfew and military control following several days of mass protests against his decree cancelling fuel subsidies.
"I have imposed a curfew and military control in Quito and its surroundings. It will come into effect starting 15:00 [local time, 20:00 GMT]. It will facilitate the activities of law enforcement agencies against excessive violence," Sputnik quoted the President as saying on Twitter.
This comes even as earlier in the day, the mayor of Quito, Jorge Yunda, said that the President had agreed to reconsider his decree.
"The president, taking into account the complexity of the situation, has agreed to analyze Decree 883 one more time. In the next few hours, he will meet with the protest leaders," tweeted Yunda.
The abolition of fuel subsidies which triggered mass protests in early October was a part of the Ecuadorian government's austerity deal with the International Monetary Fund to be eligible for a USD 4.2 billion loan.
On October 5, it was reported that Ecuador's Interior Ministry had said that as many as 350 people had been detained during mass protests triggered by the government's decision to cancel fuel subsidies.
Earlier that week, Moren had announced the decision to end decades-long fuel subsidies for people in view that the state could no longer afford them, and the cuts could help the country save an estimated USD 2.27 billion a year.
Mass protests erupted after fuel prices soared when the decision came into effect. As civil unrest grew progressively violent, the President had declared a state of national emergency for two months. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 05:02 IST

Sierra Leonean Foreign Minister calls on Vice President Naidu

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during his ongoing visit to Sierra Leone, met the country's Foreign Minister Nabeela Farida Tunis on Saturday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:46 IST

France suspends arms sales to Turkey over military incursions in Syria

Paris [France], Oct 13 (ANI): France on Saturday (local time) said it has decided to suspend arms sales to Turkey over its ongoing military incursions in Syria.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 03:03 IST

'Financial concerns' raised at UK charity endorsed by Pakistani...

London [UK], Oct 13 (ANI): The Charity Commission has said that it is looking into 'potential financial concerns' at Wakefield charity Penny Appeal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:44 IST

Indo-US joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' to take place in...

Washington [US], Oct 13 (ANI): The 10th edition of the joint military exercise 'Vajra Prahar' between India and the US will be held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) in Seattle from October 13-28.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:40 IST

Vice President Naidu arrives in Sierra Leone

Freetown [Sierra Leone], Oct 13 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday (local time) arrived in Freetown on the second leg of his ongoing five-day visit to Union of Comoros and Sierra Leone.

Read More

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 01:30 IST

China to conduct feasibility study of trans-border railway: Xi...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): China would carry out a feasibility study on trans-border railways linking Nepal with the Sino land, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:16 IST

5.2 magnitude earthquake rattles China

Beijing [China], Oct 12 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.2 on Richter scale struck southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Saturday, China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:12 IST

Pak regrets Afghanistan's decision to close consulate in...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 12 (ANI): Pakistan on Saturday regretted Afghanistan's decision to close its consulate in Peshawar over the market ownership dispute and urged the country to immediately review the move.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:03 IST

China pledges NPR 56 billion financial assistance to Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 12 (ANI): China on Saturday pledged to provide financial assistance of NPR 56 billion to Nepal over a period of two years.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:46 IST

Top US senator accuses Pakistan of supporting Taliban, al-Qaeda...

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): A top US senator has accused Pakistan of supporting terror groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda in Afghanistan and harbouring terrorists belonging to these groups in the war-torn country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 22:32 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla arrives in Serbia to attend 141st IPU Assembly

Belgrade [Serbia], Oct 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Serbia on Friday to attend the 141st Assembly of the Inter Parliamentarian Union (IPU) slated to be held here from October 13 to October 17.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:40 IST

Japan: Typhoon Hagibis makes landfall on Izu Peninsula; 2 dead

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 12 (ANI): Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on the Izu Peninsula on Saturday evening, bringing heavy downpours and winds that have claimed the lives of two persons and injured at least 70 others.

Read More
iocl