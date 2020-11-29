Ecuador registers 1,375 COVID-19 cases, tally at 190,909

Quito [Ecuador], November 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered 1,375 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count to 190,909, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 13 more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 13,371, said the MSP.



Quito, the current epicenter of the national outbreak, has reported 63,353 cases.

This week, the capital's health secretary received financial support from the United Nations Development Program, which will be used to hire health professionals to combat the virus in the city.

On Monday, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said that at least 9 million people will be vaccinated in the country against COVID-19 early next year. (ANI/Xinhua)

