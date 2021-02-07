Ecuador registers 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, with 257,115 in total

Quito [Ecuador], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered 1,703 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 257,115, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the country also reported 21 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 10,311, along with 4,693 "probable" deaths from the disease.

The province of Pichincha, which has been the most affected by the pandemic, exceeded 90,000 cases, with most infections concentrated in the capital city of Quito, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador.



The capital city's health system has almost reached full capacity due to the high levels of critically ill patients.

Authorities have appealed to citizens to follow biosecurity measures and avoid crowds, especially on Sunday, when the country will hold presidential and legislative elections.

Restrictions will be modified for election day, and local authorities will be charged with complying with biosecurity measures designed by the National Electoral Council at polling centers. (ANI/Xinhua)

