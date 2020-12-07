Ecuador reports 607 new cases of COVID-19

Quito [Ecuador], December 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador registered another 607 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 197,998, the Ministry of Public Health reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, 16 more deaths were reported, bringing the confirmed death toll to 9,268, the ministry said.

Another 4,510 deaths are suspected of having been caused by the virus, but have not been confirmed, according to the ministry.



The ministry added that all 24 provinces have shown an increase in infections, with the greatest increases in Azuay, Galapagos, Imbabura, Manabi and Pichincha.

According to official statistics, the city of Quito, the capital of the country located in the province of Pichincha, remains the epicenter of the outbreak, with 65,356 cases.

Authorities are urging the population to follow basic biosecurity measures to avoid spreading the virus.

Provinces that have seen an increase in cases, according to the government, are due in large part to citizens ignoring health protocols.

The government has said that it expects to receive the first vaccines for COVID-19 in January 2021, to immunize 65 percent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

