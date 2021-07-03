Ecuador surpasses 460,000 total COVID-19 cases

Quito [Ecuador], July 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador exceeded 460,000 COVID-19 cases, after registering 1,619 infections in 24 hours and accumulating 461,157 cases, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday, adding that there were also 13 more deaths, for a total of 15,946.

The Andean province of Pichincha, the hardest hit by the pandemic, led the last day's infections with 714, including 660 in the capital Quito, the epicenter of the pandemic.

People between 20 and 49 years of age are the most affected age group and represent 60 percent of those infected across the country.



Ecuador is facing an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 11 of its 24 provinces registering high rates and its hospital system saturated, mainly in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, public and private employees started their gradual return to in-person work on Thursday, with health protocols in place.

According to the health ministry, 4,222,588 vaccine doses against COVID-19 had been administered in the South American country as of June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

