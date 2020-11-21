Egypt: 4 killed, 5 injured as buildings collapse in intense rainfall

Cairo [Egypt], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Four persons were killed on Friday when two residential buildings collapsed in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria because of a thunderstorm, state-run Ahram Online news website reported.

Five others were injured in the incidents that took place in al-Gomrok and Karmouz districts in Alexandria, Ahram Online said.



Earlier in the day, Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) said the country is witnessing the peak of unstable weather conditions on Friday with a drop in temperature and rainfall in most regions.

According to the EMA, most parts of Egypt will see moderate to high intense rainfall that might even result in thunderstorms in some areas.

The EMA revealed that this wave of unstable weather will continue until Tuesday but its intensity will decrease gradually, Ahram Online reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

