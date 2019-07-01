Egypt's former Presidential Candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh
Egypt's former presidential candidate suffers heart attacks in prison, claims son

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Cairo [Egypt], July 1 (ANI): Egypt's former presidential candidate Abdel Moneim Aboul Fotouh suffered two heart attacks in prison within twenty-four hours, said his son adding that his father may die due to "inhumane prison conditions and deliberate abuse" he is being subjected to in jail.
In a Facebook post on Saturday after visiting his father in Prison, Ahmed Aboul Fotouh wrote, "Today, while we were waiting to visit him, he had a heart attack. His condition improved after receiving treatment and we visited him. We then learnt he had a heart attack yesterday night, too."
"Two heart attacks within less than 24 hours! And the reason is the inhumane prison conditions and deliberate abuse," he added, as cited by Al Jazeera.
Abdel Moneim is the former member of the Muslim Brotherhood and leader of the centrist Strong Egypt Party. He ran as an independent candidate in 2012 Presidential elections and gained nearly a fifth of the vote in the first round.
He was detained in February 2018, ahead of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's re-election, on charges of being part of a banned group, unspecified by Egypt's prosecution, but widely believed to be the Brotherhood. He is also being accused of spreading false news.
The development comes just weeks after the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who collapsed while attending his trial in Cairo. Incidentally, the manner of his death has been questioned by many, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Both Morsi and Abdel were the members of the Muslim Brotherhood. (ANI)

