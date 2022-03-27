El Salvador imposes state of emergency amid increased deaths at hands of gangs

San Salvador [El Salvador], March 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The parliament of El Salvador approved on Sunday President Nayib Bukele's request to impose a state of emergency in the country after over 60 people were killed in shootout with armed gangs in a day.

Earlier in the day, Bukele urged lawmakers to impose a state of emergency in the country to combat a wave of violent deaths.



"Approved with 67 votes in favor! Almost 80% of the 84 lawmakers who constitute the Legislative Assembly [the parliament] . Lawmakers from 5 different political parties, including fierce opposition figures. All in the constitutional framework, in accordance with Article 29," the president wrote on Twitter.

The decree allows the authorities to prohibit public gatherings and meetings and expand the administrative detention procedure for as much as 30 days to collect the necessary evidence, identify and dismantle criminal gangs.

On Saturday, the National Civil Police of El Salvador registered 62 civilian deaths at hands of armed gangs operating in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

