Embassy of India, Antananarivo organizes webinar on opportunities in healthcare, pharmaceuticals

Antananarivo [Madagascar], December 14 (ANI): The Embassy of India, Antananarivo on Tuesday organized a webinar and virtual Business to Business meetings on opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

According to an official release, the Embassy of India Antananarivo collaborated with the Pharmaceuticals Exports Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) and organized a webinar and virtual Business to Business meetings on opportunities in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The event was attended by Rakotomanana Fanjaniarivo Patricia, Responsible of Registration Department, Ministry of Public Health of Madagascar, Mehfooz Alam. Head of Generic Business, Opham and various pharmaceutical traders in India and Madagascar.



"India and Madagascar share a good trade relationship with overall trade figures standing at USD 404.36 million for the year 2020-21. Out of this, pharmaceutical exports from India constituted USD 23.15 million. As per data for the current FY (available up to October 2021), out of India's total exports to Madagascar of USD 191.22 million, pharmaceutical products alone accounts for USD 16.95 million which is around 9 per cent of total exports," said Abhay Kumar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar in his opening remarks in the webinar.

"I believe that pharmaceuticals sector has the potential to become of the major components of trade between the two countries as India is a major producer of medicines in the world and Madagascar imports most of its pharmaceutical requirements and this webinar will help in bringing the traders from both countries closer to each other", Ambassador Kumar added.

According to the release, the webinar saw the enthusiastic participation of pharmaceutical traders with speeches on regulatory procedures in Madagascar from the official of Ministry of Public Health of Madagascar and sharing of experiences by members of the pharmaceutical industry of Madagascar. (ANI)

