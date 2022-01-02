Ethiopia registers 3,998 new COVID-19 cases

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia has registered 3,998 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 424,340 as of Saturday evening, the country's health ministry said.

The ministry has reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths and 410 recoveries, bringing the national death and recovery counts to 6,947 and 355,456 respectively.



Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous nation, has so far reported the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the east Africa region.

Amid its national push for vaccination, Ethiopia has administered 10,916,348 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

Ethiopia is among the countries hardest hit by COVID-19 in Africa, following South Africa, Morocco, and Tunisia. (ANI/Xinhua)

