Ethiopia reports 935 new COVID-19 cases

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia registered 935 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 157,047 as of Friday evening, the country's Ministry of Health said.

The ministry said 19 new deaths from coronavirus were reported across the country during the same period, bringing the national death toll to 2,340.

The East African country reported 954 more recoveries, taking the national count of COVID-19 recoveries to 134,567.



Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region.

According to the ministry, Ethiopia currently has some 20,144 active COVID-19 cases, of which 375 are said to be under severe health conditions.

The Ethiopian government has been urging the public to implement COVID-19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The East African nation has so far conducted 2,121,277 COVID-19 medical tests, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

