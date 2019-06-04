EU calls upon Sudanese military council to transfer power to civilians

Khartoum [Sudan], June 3 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Monday called upon the Sudanese military officials to transfer power to the civilians.

Anadolu agency quoted Maja Kocijancic, the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokeswoman, as saying, "Any decision to intensify the use of force can only derail the political process. The European Union's priority remains the rapid transfer of power to a civilian authority."

Kocijancic said that the EU is following the ongoing political crisis in Sudan closely, including the attacks on civilian protesters.

"We call upon the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to act responsibly and respect people's right to express their concerns," she added.

On Monday, at least 13 protesters were killed and scores of others were injured as Sudanese security forces moved in to clear the main protest camp near the army headquarters in Khartoum.

Thousands of protesters have been holding a sit-in outside the army headquarters in the capital for weeks, demanding the stepping down of Sudan's military leaders who seized power last month by overthrowing longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

Some of them also expressed caution over the prospects for an agreement that would satisfy their demands.

Sudan's military leaders last week announced a power-sharing agreement with the opposition alliance for a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.

The army generals had initially insisted on a two-year transition period, while the protest leaders wanted four years.

Demonstrators, however, have remained on the streets to demand that the military council relinquish power -- at the earliest possible date -- to a civilian authority. (ANI)

