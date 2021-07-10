EUL to Covaxin from WHO expected in first week of August: Sources

By Shalini Bhardwaj

Geneva [Switzerland], July 10 (ANI): The World Health Organisation (WHO) is likely to take a decision on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and announce it in the first week of August.

A WHO pre-qualification, or EUL, is necessary for a vaccine company to supply vaccines for global facilities such as Covax or international procurement.



The WHO has approved vaccines Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca- SK Bio/SII, Johnson & Johnson Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.

The indigenous vaccine showed 63.6 per cent efficacy against the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has spread in many other countries.

Covaxin demonstrated 93.4 per cent efficacy against severe symptomatic Covid-19 and 63.6 per cent against asymptomatic Covid-19.

The trial was conducted on 25,800 subjects, and the data submitted to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) showed the vaccine was "well-tolerated." (ANI)

