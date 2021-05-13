European Medicines Agency experts beginning Sputnik V manufacturing inspections: Official

Moscow [Russia], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Experts from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are beginning Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing inspections, as they have already completed the study of clinical trials, the results of both sets of the inspections will be integrated into the ongoing assessment process, Fergus Sweeney, the head of the EMA's Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Task Force, said on Wednesday.



"The good clinical practice inspections of the Sputnik clinical trials in Russia have recently completed. EU inspectors are just commencing the good manufacturing practice inspections. The results of both of these sets of inspections are then integrated into the assessment process as it goes on," Sweeney said at a press briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

