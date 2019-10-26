The exiled chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri
The exiled chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri

Exiled Kashmiri activist exposes Pakistan's duplicity on Kashmir issue

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:58 IST

Calgary [Canada] Oct 26 (ANI): The exiled chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has lambasted Pakistan for its duplicity over Kashmir issue and promoting terrorism in the region.
While addressing the Kashmiri community here over the current situation in the region, Shaukat reminded the gathering of the fact when Pakistani forces and tribal militias invaded Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.
Shaukat said: "We have to rethink as to why the land of Pakistan occupied Kashmir failed to accept us since after 1947. It is because a large number of women here were kidnapped. Children were massacred and a large number of people were burnt alive in their houses. But, we never demanded an apology. No one raised a question and when someone tried to raise it, we targeted him by our backward thinking".
Since its illegal occupation, Islamabad has used the territory of PoK for its proxy war against India. It has given shelter and training to several terrorist groups that affect common Kashmiri people.
"I used to tell people that terrorism, communalism, and extremism will take away your identity and humanity. When we use to criticize this, they call us anti-Islam. Now, the situation is that people like Hafiz Saeed, who they use to praise and call as the champion of Difa-e-Pakistan, have been declared as terrorists by them," Shaukat said.
"We use to call outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen as major obstacles for the rights of Kashmiris, but everybody failed to believe us. Now, the United States, the United Nations, and even Pakistan have declared them as terrorists," he added.
Shaukat also hit out at Pakistan for not giving equal rights to the people of PoK and Gilgit Baltistan.
"If we want to work for the betterment of our people, then we should raise a demand from Pakistan to form a representative government in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan, where an assembly member should have the right to form legislation," he said.
"Our assembly members even don't have the right to constitute laws. Our judiciary does not have the right to ensure freedom of expression. We can't take any case to the High Court or the Supreme Court," the exiled activist said.
He said that Pakistan is exploiting the natural resources in PoK, which have severe environmental effects.
"Pakistan calls PoK as a disputed territory, but recently it has diverted the flow of two rivers -- Neelam and Jhelum -- which has severe environmental effects. The locals protested for over six months, but none of the Pakistanis joined them to be part of their concerns", said Shaukat.
He also highlighted the human rights violations in Pakistan and many other Islamic states.
"If you look at all Muslim states in the world - be it Syria, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, Pakistan or Iran - name any country which has given the right of self-determination in the 21st century. Every country in the world works for the social upliftment of the deprived people. However, in Muslim countries, they work on the basis of division among communities, their sects, and ethnic identities," he said.
"A large number of Pashtuns and Baloch are languishing in jails. As per the United Nations Human Council Reports, Turkey and Pakistan have a maximum number of enforced disappearances cases," added he. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:12 IST

Pak declares JUI-F senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as 'confirmed alien'

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Ahead of anti-government protest led by Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F), Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has declared Senator Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor as a "confirmed alien".

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:59 IST

New Delhi: World Bank president meets Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): World Bank President David Malpass, who is on a visit to India, on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 18:32 IST

NAM Summit: India hits out at Pak, calls it 'contemporary...

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Terming Pakistan as the 'contemporary epicentre' of terrorism, India on Saturday said Islamabad must decisively 'abjure terrorism' for its own and the world's good.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 17:21 IST

Naidu departs for Delhi after NAM Summit in Azerbaijan

Baku [Azerbaijan], Oct 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday departed for Delhi after concluding his two-day 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 15:20 IST

Global steel industry passing through difficult phase:...

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): The global steel industry is passing through a difficult phase, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan said during his address at the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity (GFSEC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:03 IST

Third International Day of Diplomats celebrated in Madagascar's...

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 26 (ANI): Third International Day of Diplomats was celebrated in Madagascar's capital Antananarivo with the participation of the Ambassadors of the United States, European Union, African Union, India, South Korea, Algeria, Turkey, the Charge de Affaires of Russia, Egypt

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:30 IST

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif suffers heart attack

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 26 (ANI): Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a heart attack at Services Hospital in Lahore, a senior Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir claimed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:45 IST

Dharmendra Pradhan addresses GFSEC Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel, Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the Ministerial Meeting of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity in Tokyo.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:07 IST

Number of Syrian refugees crossing into Iraq from Syria has...

Baghdad [Iraq], Oct 26 (ANI): After Turkey launched its military offensive in the region, the number of refugees crossing to Iraq from northeastern Syria has increased significantly in recent times, according to the United Nations (UN).

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:58 IST

EU members agree 'in principle' to grant UK's request for...

London [UK], Oct 26 (ANI): The members of the European Union have agreed "in principle" to grant the UK's request for another extension to Brexit deadline.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:57 IST

Oman: Joint exercise between IAF and RAFO 'Ex Eastern Bridge" culminates

Muscat [Oman], Oct 26 (ANI): The joint exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO), "Ex Eastern Bridge-V" has culminated, IAF said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:25 IST

With increased urbanization, Pottery business comes under threat...

Bhaktapur [Nepal], Oct 26 (ANI): It has already been over four decades that Buddhi Ram Prajapati has been in the pottery business which he inherited from his forefathers.

Read More
iocl