Fire erupts after explosion at Pemex Oil platform in Gulf of Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], August 23 (ANI/Sputnik): An explosion has caused a fire at an oil platform of the Pemex (Petroleos Mexicanos) state-owned oil company in the Gulf of Mexico, local media report.

The blast occurred at the Ku-Alpha platform, which is part of the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field off the coast of Tabasco and Campeche, on Sunday, Codigo Veracruz Noticias reported via Facebook, posting photos and a video of the subsequent fire and black smoke coming from the site.

Pemex has not officially confirmed the explosion.



Codigo Veracruz Noticias said that at least six people were injured in the Sunday explosion. They are expected to be transferred to hospitals in Campeche.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world's largest offshore oil complexes, accounting for more than 40 percent of Pemex's nearly 1.7 million barrels of daily output.

In July, a gas leak from a pipeline caused a heavy underwater fire at the Ku-Charly oil platform at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore oil complex. No injuries were reported then. (ANI/Sputnik)

