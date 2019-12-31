Fireworks, laser lights welcome 2020 in New Zealand

Auckland [New Zealand], Dec 31 (ANI): Spectacular fireworks and laser lights were in full display on Tuesday as New Zealand became the first country to ring in 2020.

Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand were the first major cities to kick off a new decade.

In Auckland, fireworks were fired from the 1,075ft Sky Tower during a dazzling display watched by tens of thousands of New Year's Eve revellers below, according to media reports.

It came an hour after Samoa and Christmas Island, under Australian territory in the South Pacific, were the first to enter the new year.

The clock will strike midnight in eastern parts of Australia, including Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra, around 7 pm (IST). (ANI)

