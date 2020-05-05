First consignment of 5 million Hydroxychloroquine tablets from India arrives in Toronto

Toronto [Canada], May 5 (ANI): The first consignment of five million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India arrived in Toronto.

"The first consignment of 5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine from India arrives in Toronto. India-Canada cooperation continues in these critical times," the Consulate General of India in Toronto said on Twitter on Monday.

India has placed urgent orders for at least 11.45 crore tablets of HCQ. This drug is being directly procured by HLL Lifecare, on behalf of the Union Health Ministry.

HCQ is an anti-malarial drug and has only been recommended as prophylaxis of COVID-19 as per the national taskforce for COVID-19. It is not a cure but this protocol has been recommended by the national task force for mostly frontline healthcare workers and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for restricted use in an emergency situation.

Any individual has been advised to consult a physician for any adverse event or potential drug interaction before initiation of medication.

Apart from domestic use, India has also exported close to three million of HCQ tablets to 87 countries, garnering praise from heads of state of various nations. (ANI)

