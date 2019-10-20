Five killed in twin attacks in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou [Burkina Faso], Oct 20 (ANI): Four soldiers and a police officer were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in twin attacks by unidentified assailants in northern Burkina Faso on Saturday, country's Army said.

The military units in Bahn and Yense localities, located in the Loroum and Yatenga provinces respectively, were targetted in almost simultaneous attacks at around 3:00 am (local time), the Army said in a statement, as cited by Al Jazeera.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been facing a spate of terrorist attacks, in which more than 500 people were killed and over 280,000 displaced including more than 9,000 pupils.

The West African country has seen an upsurge of terror attacks in the last few days. Saturday's incident comes six days after a deadly attack in a mosque that claimed the lives of 15 people. (ANI)