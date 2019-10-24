Five people killed in light plane crash in western Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico] (Sputnik/ANI), Oct 24 (ANI): Five people died in a crash of a light aeroplane in Mexico's western Michoacan state, regional prosecutors said, citing preliminary data.

"Employees of the prosecutor general's office have been dispatched to the area of the Las Juntas community, in the Madero municipality, for probing a plane crash, which took place in the afternoon. According to the preliminary information, five people died," the prosecutor general's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.

Local media reported that a Cessna plane crashed on its way from Durango to Acapulco. (Sputnik/ANI)

