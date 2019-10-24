Representative image
Representative image

Five people killed in light plane crash in western Mexico

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:27 IST

Mexico City [Mexico] (Sputnik/ANI), Oct 24 (ANI): Five people died in a crash of a light aeroplane in Mexico's western Michoacan state, regional prosecutors said, citing preliminary data.
"Employees of the prosecutor general's office have been dispatched to the area of the Las Juntas community, in the Madero municipality, for probing a plane crash, which took place in the afternoon. According to the preliminary information, five people died," the prosecutor general's office wrote on Twitter late on Wednesday.
Local media reported that a Cessna plane crashed on its way from Durango to Acapulco. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 13:21 IST

India, Pak sign agreement on Kartarpur corridor

Attari (Punjab) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): India and Pakistan on Thursday signed the much-awaited agreement for operationalizing Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration next month ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 12:31 IST

Bangladesh court sentences 16 people to death in Nusrat Jahan...

Feni [Bangladesh], Oct 24 (ANI): A court in Bangladesh on Thursday sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of Nusrat Jahan Rafi after she protested against sexual abuse by the principal of a madrasa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:16 IST

Pak delegation leaves for Punjab's Narowal to ink Kartarpur...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan delegation led by foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal has left for Kartarpur Sahib in Punjab province for the signing of an agreement with India on the opening of the corridor.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:00 IST

USIP organises 2-day Youth Conversation with Dalai Lama

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has organized a two-day' Youth Conversation with Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama at his palace here in Dharamshala.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:19 IST

In third reshuffle in less than a year, Saudi Arabia appoints...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 24 (ANI): Saudi Arabia on Wednesday appointed Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud as its new foreign minister in a partial Cabinet reshuffle and named Saleh bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Jasser as the country's transport minister.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 10:08 IST

Nepali markets abuzz with arrival of Tihar festival

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 24 (ANI): The Ason Bazar, one of the oldest market place of Kathmandu, is all decked up for Tihar. The market roads are flooded with hawkers selling a variety of good for the festival of lights and decorations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 09:25 IST

MQM condemns 'brutal manhandling' of protest in PoK by Pak...

London [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has condemned the Pakistani security forces for "brutal manhandling" of the peaceful protest by people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against oppression and atrocities by the state agencies.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:38 IST

President Kovind returns to India after concluding 7-day visit...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday returned to India after the successful completion of his seven-day visit to the Philippines and Japan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 06:14 IST

9 migrants found alive inside lorry container in Kent

Kent [UK], Oct 24 (ANI): A group of nine migrants were rescued from the back of a lorry which was stopped by the police on the M20 motorway in Kent, southeast England, on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 05:34 IST

Over 5,000 children killed, injured in Yemen's war: UNICEF

Sana'a [Yemen], Oct 24 (ANI): More than 5,000 children have been killed or injured, while over half a million have dropped out of school in Yemen since the war between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels erupted in March 2015, the UNICEF said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 05:26 IST

'Will not resign', says Imran Khan ahead of anti-govt protests

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 24 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not resign under pressure from the opposition Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), which intends to launch an anti-government protest named 'Azadi March' later this month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 04:57 IST

Boeing 737 MAX's design, oversight faulted in Lion Air Crash:...

Jakarta [Indonesia], Oct 24 (ANI): Indonesian investigators on Wednesday said that the poor regulatory oversight and the design of Boeing's 737 MAX contributed to the fatal crash of Lion Air Flight 610 that claimed the lives of 189 people.

Read More
iocl