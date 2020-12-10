Foreign envoys laud India's COVID-19 vaccine development programme

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9 (ANI): Many of the 60 foreign heads of missions who visited the biotech companies in Hyderabad-- Bharat Biotech and Biological E-- lauded the work being done at the Indian facilities for the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

F Svane, Ambassador of Denmark to India, said that India is not working for commercial or national interest but is also working for countries around the world.

"I was really impressed to see how far you have come, how dedicated you're to combat COVID, how focused you're on helping humanity. It is not just commercial or nation first interest. You're really connecting with the world and helping all of us," F Svane told ANI.

Besides the Danish envoy, Australian Ambassador Barry O'Farrell also praised India, saying that it has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country.

"There are many vaccines being produced in countries around the world but there's only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country and that's India," said Barry O'Farrell.



Later in the day, the Australian envoy also tweeted while putting up a picture. "#Hyderabad - the vaccine hub of Flag of India - produces a third of all vaccines manufactured globally. Witnessed first-hand the impressive research and manufacturing facilities at Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Limited and the progress India is making in its COVID vaccine efforts. Thanks to MEA India."



While praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mahima Datla, the Managing Director of the Biological E Ltd, said it is a testament to PM Modi's vision who's not only showcasing collaboration but is keen to ensure that Indian companies play a vital role in delivering vaccines around the world.

"It's a testament to PM's vision who's not only showcasing collaboration but is keen to ensure that it's not just India that receives vaccine but Indian companies play a vital role in delivering vaccine to the world," said Mahima Datla on the visit of the foreign envoys.

India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID 19 pandemic.

Earlier today, sources had said there is a lot of interest in India's vaccine development efforts.

Prime Minister Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The three teams are working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19.

Bharat Biotech had on Monday applied for emergency use authorisation for its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

It is the second Indian company to apply for emergency use authorisation after the Serum Institute of India applied for such use for the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. (ANI)

