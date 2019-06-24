According to media reports, Air Canada has confirmed that incident did happen, and has set an inquiry to the matter.
According to media reports, Air Canada has confirmed that incident did happen, and has set an inquiry to the matter.

'Forgotten' by air crew after flight, Canadian woman wakes up alone in pitch dark parked plane!

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:24 IST

Toronto [Canada], Jun 24 (ANI): It was indeed a real nightmare for a Canadian woman, who woke up to find herself locked inside an empty, "pitch dark" aeroplane, which was parked at the Toronto airport after she slept through the journey and was apparently forgotten by the ground staff!
The harrowing experience was recounted by Tiffani Adams' friend on a Facebook post on Thursday. Adams claimed she fell asleep halfway through the 90-minute flight from Quebec to Toronto earlier this month. Her nightmare began after she woke up.
"I fell asleep probably less than halfway through my short 1.5-hour flight. I wake up around midnight (few hours after flight landed), freezing cold, and still strapped in my seat in complete darkness," the post read. "I think I'm having a bad dream because, like seriously, how is this happening!!?"
Adams reached for her phone and sent a frantic message explaining her situation to Deanna Noel-Dale, the person who shared the Facebook post. "I sent her a message just before midnight saying omg I've just woke up and I'm all alone on this cold dark plane," the post read.

Noel-Dale was left incredulous by the message and answered that maybe Adams was "having a bad dream." To explain her situation, Adams tried to facetime Noel-Dale but her phone died roughly sixty seconds after the call connected.
"I attempt to charge my phone by plugging into every USB port I could find..no luck because when they shut the aircraft down there is no power whatsoever"
She made her way to the cockpit and found a flashlight there, which she used to draw the attention of a luggage card driver passing by. By that time, Adams had managed to open the plane's main exit. However, she could not leave because she faced a drop of more than fifty metres.
"When I see the luggage cart driving towards me I am literally dangling my legs out of the plane..he is in shock asking how the heck they left me on the plane..I'm wondering the same."
According to media reports, Air Canada has confirmed that incident did happen, and has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:27 IST

Two Eurofighter jets collide over northern Germany

Berlin [Germany], Jun 24 (ANI): Two Eurofighter jets of the German Airforce collided mid-air on Monday over country's northern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 20:11 IST

MEA initiated discussions with Indian Security Press for...

New Delhi [India], Jun 24 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has initiated discussions with the 'India Security Press' regarding a project for issuing chip-enabled e-passports to the citizens in the future, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:33 IST

China to not allow Hong Kong protests to be brought up at G20

Hong Kong [China], Jun 24 (ANI): Beijing would not allow the Hong Kong protests to be brought up at the G20 meeting, a top Chinese Foreign Ministry official has said, in response to the statement by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicating that Donald Trump may raise the recent mass demonstrations

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 17:31 IST

Waziristan: Staring at the sun

Waziristan [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): "They stopped me at a checkpoint. They stopped me and my friends and started harassing us as they usually do with all the PTM members. They told us to stop our campaign, our activities on social media. Told us we were not supposed to be in the street and that, i

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:39 IST

14 IS terrorists killed in northern Iraq

Kirkuk [Iraq], Jun 24 (ANI): As many as 14 Islamic State (IS) terrorists were killed in a joint operation by the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service and US-led coalition in country's northern province of Kirkuk, the Iraqi military said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:34 IST

Culprit of massive Tokyo rail power outage is a slug!

Tokyo [Japan], June 24 (ANI): A slug has been held responsible for bringing Japan's high-speed rail network to a halt last month.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 16:31 IST

Moon calls for efforts to prevent another Korean war

Seoul [South Korea], June 24 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday stressed the need for efforts to prevent another war in the peninsula.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:44 IST

PPP to challenge ban on using the word 'selected' for Imran Khan in House

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 24 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) on Monday said that it will challenge the ban imposed by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan using the word "selected".

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 14:57 IST

5 killed in Bangladesh train crash, probe ordered

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Jun 24 (ANI): At least five people were killed and 67 others were injured after an intercity train derailed in Moulvibazar district late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:56 IST

Paramount Bed's latest nursing facility displayed at ISPRM 2019

Kobe [Japan], June 24 (ANI): The new rehabilitation devices of Paramount Bed, a pioneer of medical beds, was displayed during an exhibition in the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 13:18 IST

3 terrorists killed in Karachi, claims Pakistan police

Karachi [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): Three terrorists were killed in an operation conducted by Pakistani armed forces in Karachi late on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 24, 2019 11:45 IST

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Tanimbar islands

Banda [Indonesia], June 24 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's Tanimbar islands in The Banda sea on Monday.

Read More
iocl