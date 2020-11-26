Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19

Khartoum [Sudan], November 26 (ANI): Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi, has died due to COVID-19 related complications, Sudanese media reported. He was 84-year-old.



Mahdi was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November and his health condition significantly deteriorated on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing Al-Sudani newspaper reported on late Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister has reportedly died in the United Arab Emirates.

Mahdi was the Prime Minister of Sudan in 1966-1967 and in 1986-1989. He had also been in long-year opposition to former President Omar Bashir. (ANI)

