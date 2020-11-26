Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi.
Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi.

Former PM of Sudan Sadiq Mahdi dies of COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2020 09:31 IST


Khartoum [Sudan], November 26 (ANI): Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi, has died due to COVID-19 related complications, Sudanese media reported. He was 84-year-old.

Mahdi was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early November and his health condition significantly deteriorated on Wednesday, Sputnik reported citing Al-Sudani newspaper reported on late Wednesday.
The former Prime Minister has reportedly died in the United Arab Emirates.
Mahdi was the Prime Minister of Sudan in 1966-1967 and in 1986-1989. He had also been in long-year opposition to former President Omar Bashir. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl