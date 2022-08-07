Four bulk carriers with agricultural products left Ukrainian ports to Istanbul

Istanbul [Turkey], August 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Four bulk carriers with agricultural products have left Ukrainian ports and are heading to Istanbul, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said on Sunday.



"The Mustafa Necati vessel, carrying 6,000 tons of sunflower oil, which is heading to Italy. Star Helena, transporting 45,000 tons of sunflower seeders, which are heading to China. Glory, carrying 66,000 tons of corn, which is arriving in Istanbul. The Riva Wind vessel, carrying 44,000 tons of corn, is arriving in Iskenderun. [The vessels ] left the Ukrainian ports. The ships will be anchored north of Istanbul, and will be inspected by the Joint Coordination Center [JCC]," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

