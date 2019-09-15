France: Police fires tear gas during new wave of 'Yellow-vest' protest

Nantes [France], Sept 15 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors clashed with police on Saturday in the western French city of Nantes during a new wave of "yellow vest" protest against the France government.

Police have responded with tear gas after people threw projectiles.

Widespread agitations have been raging on across France since November last year against the hike in fuel prices, with thousands of protesters taking to the streets and donning the 'gilets jaunes', the yellow fluorescent vests that have symbolised the movement.

The French government has since rolled back its plan to increase fuel taxes, with President Emmanuel Macron announcing a minimum wage hike of 100 euros per month for the people of the nation, as part of his "economic and social emergency plan".

However, the demonstrators have continued with their protests, which has continued for 21 straight weekends now. There have been calls of Macron's resignation over his move.

The Yellow Vest protests have claimed the lives of 11 people and leftover 2,000 wounded, according to the French government.

More than 8,000 people have been arrested since the demonstrations began and 2,000 others were sent to custody. (ANI)

